Mayor Lucilo Bayron personally visited Wednesday the office of the Palawan Electric Cooperative to speak with its general manager, Engr. Rez Contrivida, to clarify issues such as frequent power outages and high electricity charges.

Richard Ligad, the city information officer, said Mayor Bayron went to the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) with the goal of helping find solutions to the problems faced by member-consumer-owners (MCO).

“Nagbigay naman ng impormasyon si GM Contrivida, pero ang sabi nga ni mayor, dapat ipaliwanag nila ito sa taong bayan,” Ligad said.

Ligad mentioned that a press conference, led by the City Information Office, is scheduled for Monday, January 8, to address and clarify issues raised by the public. City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa was also in the meeting.

Back in December 2023, Palawan residents witnessed a surge in their electricity bills, with the rates escalating from P13.6769 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in November to P14.7106 per kWh.

Paleco explained then that the recent changes in billing are due to a policy adjustment. They noted that the bills for November included partial subsidies from the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME). But this changed following the introduction of the Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) on October 4.

“Makikita na mula P13.6769 noong buwan ng Nobyembre ay bahagyang tumaas ang ating power rate at naging P14.7106 para sa buwan ng Disyembre. Ito ay dahil noong buwan ng Nobyembre (konsumo mula ika-25 ng Setyembre hanggang ika-25 ng Oktubre), parte ng ating bayarin (mula ika-25 ng Setyembre hanggang ika-3 ng Oktubre) sa Delta P Inc. (DPI) ay mayroon pang subsidiya mula sa Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification,” Paleco explained earlier in a released statement.

The power cooperative explained further that with the EPSA in effect, Delta P Inc. (DPI) has started charging the True Cost of Generation Rate (TCGR) as the new tariff, in accordance with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Circular No. DC2023-06-0021.

For the billing period covering October 25 to November 25, Paleco is required to pay DPI the TCGR for the entire cycle.

Paleco, along with local government units (LGUs) in Palawan and other Electric Cooperatives (ECs) nationwide, is actively seeking to amend Section 2.3.5 of DOE Department Circular No. DC2023-06-0021.

They pointed out that this section mandates that Small Power Utility Group (SPUG) areas, including Palawan, will lose their subsidies under EPSA arrangements.

This is in conflict with Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA Law). Paleco and its allies are advocating for a fair and balanced approach to subsidy policies for SPUG areas under the evolving energy landscape.