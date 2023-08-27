Mayor Lucilo Bayron reiterated Saturday that his administration is resolute in its commitment to rehabilitate the Puerto Princesa Bay, and the long-term solution he sees fit to achieve this goal is to relocate coastal dwellers.

In his address during the third “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” cleanup project in Barangay Pagkakaisa, the city mayor stated that while changes in the coastal environment of the bay have been noted and the number of residents volunteering to participate has increased since the initial implementation, the ultimate solution is to seek dwelling places for the informal settlers.

“Itong sa panahon natin, ang mga hakbang na gagawin natin para ma-save natin yong bay—unang, una, irelocate natin yong mga coastal dwellers. Maraming rason kung bakit kailangang ireloce sila,” he said, explaining that one of these is they are dwelling in what is classified as “danger zone.”

Bayron said another reason is that even if they assert to have resided in these homes for 20 to 50 years, they cannot claim ownership of the lands on which they are presently located.

With the city government now participating in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship program, the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino,” he said the residents are very fortunate because before it even began, they had already acquired 21 hectares of land in Barangay Irawan where they will be relocated.

The city mayor said that in Brgy. Irawan alone, around 7,500 families can be relocated.

The inventory of coastal dwellers in the barangays that surround the bay, he said, is about 5,500 families.

“Yong design ng mga bahay doon ay five storeys—inalis na yong mga 10 at saka 14 storeys—five storeys na lang. Wala na yong elevator. Ang bilang ng mga architects, makakalipat tayo doon ng mga 7,000 families. Doon pa lang sa 21 hectares na Irawan property,” he said.

“Madagdagan man—may mag-asawa, yong anak nila may pamilya nandoon na rin nakatira sa kanila. Qualified naman yon, kung kaya naman, kasi hindi libre ang bahay, babayaran din nila—kung ma-afford nila ay bibigyan sila ng isang unit,” he added.

Once the coastal dwellers have been relocated, the areas will be reclaimed to prevent other families from occupying them. Reclamation involves transforming these areas into a commercial center with available spaces for businesses.