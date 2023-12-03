Mayor Lucilo Bayron of Puerto Princesa City has been recognized as one of the top seven best-performing mayors in the Philippines in a recent survey conducted by the non-government organization RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

The survey, called “Boses ng Bayan” and conducted in September, revealed its results on Friday, showing Bayron with a notable rating of 85.45%. He shares this distinction with Ronnie Lagnada of Butuan City, who scored 86.13%, and Sebastian Duterte of Davao City, with a rating of 85.26%.

The executive director of RPMD, Dr. Paul Martinez, a global affairs analyst, explained that the mayors were evaluated against seven key benchmarks. These criteria included service delivery, financial management, economic development, leadership and governance, environmental conservation, social initiatives, and engagement with constituents.

Martinez emphasized in the statement the rigorous and authentic nature of this evaluation, which relied on direct feedback from the constituents.

In response to this recognition, Mayor Bayron expressed his gratitude during the “Light A Tree Ceremony” held in the city on the evening of December 1, featuring the lighting of a 135-foot giant community Christmas tree at Balayong People’s Park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

“We achieved this recognition through the unwavering support of the City Council (…) the inspiration given by the people of our city (…) through the effort of the entire city government bureaucracy, at siyempre sa suporta ng mga city barangay officials natin,” he said.

“Working with you has been an incredible adventure. Mga kapwa kawani ng pamahalaan, the city government is fortunate to have dedicated individuals like you,” added Bayron, as he expressed his gratitude to their hard work and dedication.

The RPMD said the Top Performing City Mayors—Philippines (3rd Quarter) was a significant part of the “Boses ng Bayan” survey, executed between the 20th and 30th of September, 2023.

This survey, encompassing the entire country, included 10,000 selected respondents from a broad base of 65 million voters.

The foundation said that with a methodology characterized by a 95% confidence level and only a 1% margin of error, this approach highlights the reliability and importance of the survey in accurately reflecting the opinions of the populace.