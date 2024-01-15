Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed his gratitude on Monday morning regarding the nomination of the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival in the Outstanding Festival Category of the esteemed Philippines LEAF Awards: Tertulia at Parangal 2024.

The Subaraw Biodiversity Festival is an annual celebration held in the city every November 11. This date in 2011 was significant as it marks the day when the Puerto Princesa Underground River was recognized as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature worldwide.

The festival pays tribute to Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) Day, established through Malacañang’s Proclamation 816 signed by then-president Benigno Aquino III.

“Gusto kong ibalita sa inyo na tayo ay na nominate bilang isa sa mga finalists doon sa Philippine LEAF Awards. Prestihiyosong award ito, at may kinalaman yong National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Na nominate tayo ng isang taga NCCA, at maraming maglalaban laban na mga festival. Ngayon kasama na tayo sa mga finalists,” Mayor Bayron said.

He explained that the organization responsible for presenting the awards will designate one winner for each of the three geographical areas: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In the Outstanding Festival Category, Subaraw will be vying for the top spot against 10 other finalists, all hailing from Luzon.

“Sa lahat ng mga festival ngayon ay ang Subaraw ang pinaka bata,” added Bayron, added Bayron, recalling that 2018 was the year when they began to dream of the festival becoming a significant event locally, nationally, and internationally.

Yet, the desire to establish Subaraw’s presence in the festival scene was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the city takes pride in Subaraw because its theme revolves around celebrating the underground river and emphasizing the significance of the ecosystem in which it thrives as one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

The Philippine LEAF Awards, according to organizers, is “dedicated to honoring the outstanding achievements of Filipino artists in the realms of live entertainment, arts, fashion, and festivals.”