Mayor Lucilo Bayron challenged the city’s tourism stakeholders on Wednesday to join hands in elevating the sector to a higher level.

The mayor made this call during the Tourism Gala Night, which served as the culminating activity of the City Tourism Month celebration at Costa Palawan.

He also presented the city government’s long-term plan for the tourism industry, which includes infrastructure development for key tourism destinations. These destinations notably comprise the Puerto Princesa Underground River, Honda Bay, Balsahan River, Balayong Park, Puerto Princesa Baywalk, and Acacia Tunnel, among others.

The proposed improvements covers the construction of a new wharf in Sabang, a new boardwalk, additional waiting sheds, and restrooms at the entrance of the Underground River. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing facilities in Honda Bay, reclaiming Tagburos Beach as an alternative jump-off point for island hopping, concreting the road to Balsahan River, and constructing tourism-related facilities in Acacia Tunnel.

Bayron also stated that the city government will focus on three strategic areas of tourism – ecotourism, sports tourism, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism. He emphasized the appeal of unique events, destinations, adventure, outdoor activities, and culture in attracting tourists.

“We will enhance the capabilities of our tourism office and make it dynamic and future ready, we will create and hire three assistant tourism officers for ecotourism, sports tourism and MICE tourism,” Bayron said.

In order for the city government to achieve the city government’s objectives, he said he needs the support of the stakeholders, as well as the residents of the city.

“Let’s work together as a team. Let’s transform Puerto Princesa into a vibrant center for ecotourism, sports tourism and mice tourism,” he said.

“Together let us initiate creative development ideas, programs and projects. Let us conquer our dreams, work hard for them with an intense eagerness for success. If we believe in our dreams, we will succeed,” he added.