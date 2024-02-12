Mayor Lucilo Bayron instructed the City Treasurer’s Office on Monday to promptly provide cash assistance to the fire victims in the two coastal barangays of Puerto Princesa because the residents urgently need it.

Mayor Bayron said ₱10,000 will be given to those whose houses were totally damaged, ₱5,000 for partially damaged houses, and ₱5,000 for renters.

On Thursday, February 8, he distributed ₱5,000 to each of the 661 families affected by the devastating fire in Barangays Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa. The assistance was sourced from Office of the City Mayor’s fund.

“Mahalaga na maibigay natin yan today kasi yung pera, hindi naman talaga siya kalakihan. Kung matagal pa natin ibibigay, parang nababawasan yong value ng tulong natin. Kasi kailangan talaga timing,” he said.

“Hindi ko pinili kung total damage, basta’t affected ka at nireport ng City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), renter ka, pero nasunog naman ang mga gamit mo, pinangbigyan namin ng tig ₱5,000. Pero ano yon, pang stop gap lang talaga,” he added.

The mayor expressed that the fire victims require further assistance, and the city government is committed to providing aid to the best of its ability.

They are presently accommodated in four evacuation facilities within the city, while others have opted to stay with family members.