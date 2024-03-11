Mayor Lucilo Bayron is optimistic that the environmental estate project spearheaded by the city government in Barangay Sta. Lucia will soon earn accreditation as a Tourism Enterprise Zone from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

“Bayron mentioned that a team from TIEZA visited the city last week to assess the environmental estate project, and they were impressed with the proposal put forth by the city government.”

“Ngayon, mag-u-undergo tayo ng appraisal and technical due diligence process. Pagkatapos nun, yung declaration na ng environmental estate as a TEZ,” Bayron told city government employees during Monday’s flag ceremony at the city hall.

He also said the accreditation will have benefits such as fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for interested investors

“Yung incentives na yun plus yung declaration ng Puerto Princesa as the fastest growing economy outside NCR ay malaking bagay na makakapag-attract tayo ng mas maraming investors,” he noted.

“At dahil dyan, nakikita ko na yung ating collective dream na ma-convert natin yung Puerto Princesa as the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) capital of the Philippines, medyo lumilinaw na na mangyayari yun,” he added.

The city government is eyeing to establish an economic hub on the 1,072-hectare property. Infrastructure projects such as convention centers, hotels, golf courses, a mini zoo, wellness centers, and a retirement home will be constructed, serving as the center for tourism activities for its MICE tourism program.

Last year, TIEZA Assistant Chief Operations Officer Atty. Karen Mae Baydo also visited the city to inspect the environmental estate.

Several Korean and Japanese investors have visited the city to check out the area and have expressed interest in investing.