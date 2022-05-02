Puerto Princesa City mayor Lucilo Bayron is bullish on the rebound of local tourism, noting the increased tourist arrivals in the last two months, particularly those visiting the Puerto Princesa Underground River.

Bayron said during the city government’s flag ceremony that the tourist arrivals of nearly 5,000 in March jumped to 11,556 in April.

“Noong March, ang naging guest natin sa Underground River, inabot ng 4,860. Sa bilang na ito, 562 ay foreign. Ngayong April, nagdoble – 11,556, ang foreign ay 1,443. Pag i-average mo itong april, 385 a day ang pumapasok sa Underground River,” Bayron said.

“Magandang senyales ito na yung tourism natin nagsisimula nang mag-pick up,” he added.

The mayor also said new tourist establishments are set to open in the coming days.

“Sa ating tourism mile, simula dyan sa capitol hanggang sa dulo, meron tayong applicants na pitong bagong restaurants. Pag may bagong business na mag-o-open, kahit papaano merong bagong employment opportunities ang lungsod ng Puerto Princesa,” he said.