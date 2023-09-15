The city government of Puerto Princesa recently held two consecutive days of groundbreaking ceremonies for 19 upcoming projects, which include the construction of foot and hanging bridges, a police station, a slaughterhouse drainage outfall, and road networks.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron spearheaded the groundbreaking events on September 12 and 13, operating under the banner “Mega Apuradong Administrasyon,” a slogan that conveys a sense of urgency and a commitment to rapid and substantial government efforts in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

On September 12, Bayron went to Sitio Tagnaya in Barangay Concepcion and Sitio Kalakwasan in Brgy. Tanabag to break ground for the construction of a hanging bridge.

The bridge will keep residents safe in case water overflows from the river during inclement weather.

Bayron said on Thursday through the City Information Office that construction has also commenced for the police station building that will cater to the security and protection of the residents in Brgy. San Rafael and Brgy. Macarascas.

The construction of the Cabairan Footbridge in Barangay Manalo is also nearing completion, providing significant convenience for the local residents in the area.

On community development, there was also a groundbreaking event for the city slaughterhouse drainage outfall in Barangay Tagburos.

The city mayor said efforts are also being made to pave Mangga Road in Brgy. San Jose and Paduga Road in Brgy. Sta. Monica. There’s also a focus on ensuring underground cabling for Balayong Park Circuit Phase II and completing the Balayong Park Road Network, including the installation of sidewalks and drainage systems.

This Wednesday, Barangay Kamuning also expressed gratitude for the commencement of the modern sewerage treatment plant technology. It ensures the cleanliness of the water discharged, particularly from the market area.

Plans are also underway to complete the concrete road from Paglaum to the cemetery road in Brgy. Mangingisda, Parallel Road 3 to Purok Kapalaran, and Purok Kaunlaran to Katiwasayan in Brgy. Luzviminda. There will also be a site development project for the Luzviminda City Hall.

“Makakatulong ang pagkonkreto ng mga kalsada sa mga residente lalo na rin sa mga estudyante na pumapasok sa paaralan,” he said.

“Ninanais rin natin na pagkatapos ng kalsada siyempre ay maisunod rin na magkaroon ng maayos na drainage at siyempre yong ilaw dahil importante rin na ligtas ang ating mga kababayan, ang mga kabataan lalo na sa gabi. Lahat ng ito pagbabalik ng pagmamahal at suporta ninyo sa akin,” Bayron added.

Even Zabala road next to Tiniguiban Elementary School, Kaakbayan Road Network in Barangay Tiniguiban, and Bukang Liwayway HOA Road in Barangay Bancao-Bancao are now undergoing concrete construction, in tandem with the establishment of a drainage system.

The mayor was accompanied by Councilor Herbert “Bong” Dilig, Councilor Nesario Awat, Councilor Elgin Damasco, Councilor Patrick Hagedorn, Councilor Jonjie Rodriguez, Councilor Henry Gadiano, and Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates.

They were also joined by engineers from the City Engineering Office, led by Engr. Alberto Jimenez, and the Office of the Architect, under the leadership of Arch. Honesto Teves.