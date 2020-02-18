Bayron lauds health authorities for COVID-19 free city

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron during the flag ceremony at the Puerto Princesa new City Hall. File photo.

Bayron, in his message to the employees early Monday morning, thanked the personnel from City Health Office (CHO), Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ), and other local authorities in imposing strict health measures, assuring the public that Puerto Princesa City will remain virus-free and hopes the disease will “meltdown”.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron lauded local health authorities in their fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the city remains free from the deadly virus.

Bayron, in his message to the employees early Monday morning, thanked the personnel from City Health Office (CHO), Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ), and other local authorities in imposing strict health measures, assuring the public that Puerto Princesa City will remain virus-free and hopes the disease will “meltdown”.

“We are still COVID-free, salamat sa hardworking employees natin. Remain calm. Stay out of crowded places. Observe proper hygiene. And I hope it melts down soon,” he said.

He added that he is confident that COVID-19 will not enter the city, pointing out that our geographical feature serves as an advantage in preventing the disease from coming into Puerto Princesa.

“Isolated tayo at hindi tayo katulad ng Metro Manila na labas pasok ung mga tao kung saan saan galing,” Bayron said.

International flights going to and from Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China were canceled in Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) from February 5 to March 29, isolating the city from its international links.

Several public events and gatherings, including Love Affair With Nature; MIMAROPA athletic meet; and Silver Spirit cruise ship visit, were recently canceled by the city government as it flexed its governmental power to prevent contacting COVID-19.

*** Kenneth Carl Gavilo is one of the 33 senior high school students of the Puerto Princesa City National Science High School who is currently undergoing an immersion program in Palawan News for their Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand.

Related