Mayor Lucilo Bayron presented the management of the Balayong People’s Park on Monday with three electronic keyboards that can be used to teach music to children in the learning pod.

He handed them over to Engr. Emilyn Kristia Parangue during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall.

“Meron na tayong 13 na gitara doon, yong iba donated, yong iba noong pumunta kami ng Cebu at nanood kami ng Ironman, bumili pa ako. Mas magagandang gitara ang binili ko. Ngayon itong tatlo… para sabay sabay na mag-aral yong mga bata doon ng [electronic] keyboard,” he said.

Mayor Bayron said it was purchased by Councilor Patrick Hagedorn.

He ordered Parangue to organize a schedule so that more students can learn music at the park. There will also be a “combo set” that will be purchased soon.

“Kanina nag-uusap kami ng Sanggunian, magpupursige tayo ng buong set ng combo para kung may magpa-schedule dyan, di na sila kailangan magdala, meron na tayo kaagad na ise-set up na lang,” he said.

