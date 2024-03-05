Mayor Lucilo Bayron is confident that Puerto Princesa has the potential to become the “Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Capital of the Philippines.”

His assurance stems from the city’s capability to materialize what he envisions will be the two largest convention centers in the nation.

Mayor Bayron relayed this last night, March 4, during Puerto Princesa’s commemoration of its 152nd founding anniversary and the 20th year of the Balayong Festival.

These convention centers—the Pawikan Convention Center and the Shell Convention Center—are designed to accommodate a combined number of over 40,000 individuals.

He stressed that the successful execution of these projects relies on the growth potential of the 1,072-hectare environmental estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

The city government has expedited this development process by submitting an application to designate the area as a “Tourism Economic Zone” (TEZ) to the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), with the aim of stimulating Puerto Princesa’s economy.

“Ang basis natin dito, meron tayong national law requiring continuing education for all professionals. Ang sitwasyon, walang malaking convention centers sa buong bansa,” he said.

He disclosed that the application has cleared the evaluation stage and is poised to undergo appraisal and technical due diligence.

Furthermore, Bayron pointed out the potential fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that the environmental estate, if designated a TEZ, could offer to attract investments.

“Magtatayo tayo ng 30,000 capacity convention center na may walkable hotels, walkable entertainment area, at mga tourism destinations,” he affirmed.

In terms of tourist offerings, the mayor detailed intentions to develop golf courses, wildlife parks, wellness spas with lodging options, shooting ranges, and a man-made lake with amenities for water sports.

During the celebration, the mayor also took pride in the success of the six chapters of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” initiative, which resulted in the collection of 397.7 tons of waste from several coastal barangays surrounding the heart of the city’s sea.

He also highlighted the commencement of one of the city’s largest projects in partnership with the National Housing Program under President Bongbong Marcos, which is the Irawan Housing Project, capable of accommodating 5,400 families.

Part of the positive direction under his Mega Apuradong Administrasyon, he said, is the realization of the Integrated Fish Ports, which will further develop and strengthen the fishing industry.

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) has initially funded the project with half a billion pesos to kickstart the Bancao-Bancao Fishport for the East Coast and Buenavista Fishport for the West Coast.

Numerous major sporting events are also lined up that could elevate the city’s status as the “Sports Tourism Capital of the Philippines.”

These include the World Table Tennis, Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State, Colleges and Universities (STRASUC), BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games, World Championship International Dragon Boat, among others.