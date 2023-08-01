Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed his appreciation for the collective endeavors in combating illegal drugs in Puerto Princesa, resulting in 48 out of 66 barangays already achieving drug-free status.

He did this on Monday during the regular flag-raising ceremony after stating that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director, Gil Castro, paid him a courtesy visit to report that the original 11 barangays declared as drug-free were able to sustain their state.

“Last week, nag-courtesy call sa atin yong regional director ng PDEA, si director Gil Castro, at ibinalita niya na yong ating original drug-free barangays—labing isa ito—ito yong mga [New] Panggangan, Marufinas, yong mga ganoon—ay na maintain na drug-free. Hindi sila na-affected ng drug problem,” the mayor said.

“Eleven lang yong drug-free noong una, so less 66 ay 58. Sa 58 ay 48 na yong na-declare na drug-free. Ibig sabihin pito na lang yong kulang. Itong pito, yong mga malalaking barangay natin. Hindi ko na iisa-isahin,” he added.

Bayron expressed his gratitude to various agencies and organizations that have contributed to the success of the anti-drug campaign. He specifically thanked the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, the PDEA, the City Health Office, Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC), City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), and Bahay Silangan for their dedication and commitment to the cause.

The collaboration among these agencies, along with the continuous support of the local community, has played a significant role in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs, he stressed.

The positive results in the reduction of drug-affected barangays signify an important milestone in the city’s efforts to create a safer and drug-free environment for its residents.

Mayor Bayron emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum and further intensifying the anti-drug efforts to completely eliminate the drug menace in Puerto Princesa.

He called on all residents to remain vigilant and actively participate in keeping their communities drug-free.