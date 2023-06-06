Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron noted that plastics pollution around the city is threatening the environment and called on citizens to act to arrest the problem.

“Puerto Princesa Bay is dying because of plastic pollution,” Bayron remarked during the city government’s celebration of World Environment Day 2023 on Monday, June 5, at the Atrium of the New Green City Hall.

Bayron also emphasized that it cannot be addressed solely by the local government. He stressed that the need is for collective action from every member of the community, starting with small steps.

“Let’s save the bay, let’s refuse single-use plastics,” he urged.

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) head Atty. Carlo Gomez also stressee the city government’s efforts to ban the use of single-use plastics due to its negative impact on the environment.

Ms. Philippines Earth-Water 2023, Jemimah Joy Zabala highlighted the importance of being heroes of the earth for present and future generations. She shared her recent experiences, highlighting the lack of awareness among many people regarding environmental issues such as plastic pollution and proper waste disposal.

“Small changes in our life can bring positive change in the environment… Individually, we can amplify impact,” she said.

The celebration of World Environment Day 2023 in Puerto Princesa City was organized by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office in partnership with the Oplan Linis Program and the NGO Project Zacchaeus.

