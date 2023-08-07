Mayor Lucilo Bayron is batting for the declaration of Puerto Princesa as a drug-free city where illegal activities are minimal to non-existent.

He stated on Monday that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) supports the city’s aim, which they intend to reach by September or October of this year.

This is a goal that many local governments strive for in response to the nation’s broader campaign against illegal drugs.

“Nagkaroon ng courtesy visit [sa akin] yong deputy director general ng PDEA at malaki ang suporta nila sa ating lungsod, para ma declare na rin ang Puerto Princesa na drug-free. Ang target ay September, pinaka late ay October,” he said.

A city or municipality being declared “drug-free” means that authorities have significantly reduced or eradicated the presence of illegal drugs, drug dealers, and drug users within the area. This status might be determined through a combination of police reports, community engagement, local government initiatives, and other factors.

In July, the third Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) in Mimaropa, chaired by Director Gil Castro, declared Barangay Mandaragat as drug-cleared. However, Brgy. Tiniguiban and Brgy. Sta. Monica were only given a probationary drug-cleared status due to missing documentary requirements, which they need to provide within 30 days.

The issuance of their certificates, recognizing them as drug-cleared barangays, will remain on hold until they submit the necessary documents, as stated by PDEA.

Moreover, PDEA Mimaropa reported that 35 barangays in Puerto Princesa have maintained their drug-cleared status. These barangays were thoroughly verified and have received certificates indicating no active drug personalities from the PDEA IIS.

Meanwhile, two drug-cleared barangays in Puerto Princesa City have been issued a “Certificate of Identified Drug Personalities” by PDEA IIS.

PDEA Mimaropa said upon receiving a “Resolution of Active Drug Personalities”, the respective Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs) of these barangays will have a 60-day period to address the individuals identified under the CIDP. Should they fail to act within this timeframe, the ROCBDC will issue a “Resolution for Revocation of Drug-Cleared Status”.

In addition, 11 barangays in the city have successfully maintained their drug-free status.