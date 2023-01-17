The 4.7-kilometer viaduct or bay bridge project, which is intended to connect the downtown to the strategic points in Puerto Princesa, is just waiting for funds from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to become a reality.

The City Development and Planning Office (CPDO) said it already has a feasibility study and detailed engineering design but it is still waiting for the DPWH to provide funds since it is the government agency made in charge of implementing the project.

“May ano na rin yan… feasibility study and engineering design na kinomisyon ng DPWH. Naghihintay na lang tayo ng funding talaga kasi medyo mataas, parang P12 billion ang funding nyan… national government ang funding nyan,” Engr. Jovenee Sagun, head of the city government’s CPDO, said as guest during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program last Friday, January 13.

Sagun stated that the city must complement the future project with developments at the bay walk, including a reclamation expansion for more uses and activities.

The bay walk will feature a ferry service and cable cars to facilitate travel for residents and tourists, as it takes 25 to 30 minutes to reach the environmental estate.

“Kailangan maraming modes of transport para maging attractive din for investment yong area,” Sagun said.

Previously, the DPWH said the bay bridge project or viaduct began planning in 2019 as one of the its Build Build Build initiatives.

The purpose of the 4.7-kilometer bridge is to connect the bay walk in Barangay Mandaragat to Sandiwa in Barangay Tiniguiban, located behind the City Hall, in order to reduce traffic on the national highway.

