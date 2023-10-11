Secretary Jaime Bautista denied allegations of corruption and irregularities within the transportation department amid the issues on Wednesday.

Bautista vowed to go after those who are behind the malicious accusations against him.

“I have never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of transportation secretary. When I took the helm of the Department of Transportation, I vowed to serve the country and the Filipino with integrity, which to me is more precious than any material wealth,” Bautista said.

“I intend to strongly defend the truth and my name. So, I plan to file the appropriate formal complaint to whoever who has been maligning me,” Bautista said.

Meanwhile, the members of the Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP) expressed support to Bautista.

In a letter addressed to him, the VICOAP said its members acknowledge Bautista’s commitment to modernize and improve the transport sector throughout the country.

“Your vision and dedication to this cause have not only inspired us but have also paved the way for significant progress within the sector,” the VICOAP said.

VICOAP commended Bautista for the positive and transformative impact of the modernization to the lives of Filipinos.

“We firmly believe in your integrity and the sincerity of your mission, and we stand by you as you continue to champion these objectives,” VICOAP said.

Bautista has long served in the private sector as President of the flag carrier, the Philippine Airlines, before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has chosen him to be the Secretary of Transportation.

In a related development, the leaders of various transport groups have manifested their support to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chair Teofilo Guadiz III, adding that they will not join the supposed nationwide transport strike scheduled on October 16.

“Bilang mga grupo na matagal nang sumubok sa serbisyo ng LTFRB, nananatiling buo ang aming paniniwala at suporta kay LTFRB Chairman Guadiz na hindi nagkulang sa pagbalangkas ng mga proyekto, programa at hakbang para sa aming mga ordinaryong operator at tsuper,” the manifesto read.

Guadiz was ordered suspended by President Marcos after allegations of irregularities marred the LTFRB recently.