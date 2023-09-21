Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has directed the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) to immediately file charges against security screening personnel involved in a baggage theft incident September 8 at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bautista expressed frustration at the incident at NAIA that he was recently trying to promote among potential foreign investors who may want to operate and maintain the country’s main gateway.

Bautista directed Undersecretary for Legal Atty. Reinier Yebra to assist in filing the complaints against those determined to have connived in stealing from the handcarried bag of a Chinese passenger.

The OTS, after concluding its investigation, had recommended to Bautista taking legal and administrative actions against the security screener caught on CCTV apparently swalllowing the stolen $300 in order to hide the evidence.

Bautista authorized imposing the maximum penalty to those found guilty to demonstrate the Department’s determined push to rid NAIA as well as other attached agencies of scalawags.