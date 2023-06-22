The battle of noontime shows continues as TAPE’s Eat Bulaga has encountered a setback after its official Facebook and YouTube pages disappeared from their respective platforms.

The pages belonging to the “interim” program are no longer accessible, displaying messages such as “This content isn’t available right now”, or “This page isn’t available.”

Although the reason behind the removal remains undisclosed, TAPE’s Eat Bulaga host Paolo Contis acknowledged the disappearance of their social media pages.

“Hindi po kami hihinto sa pag-try na magkaroon ng Facebook page na ‘yan!” he said.

“Report lang kayo nang report, post lang kami nang post! Hanggang sa mapagod kayong mag-report,” he added, hinting that the loyal fans of the “original” Eat Bulaga were behind the mass reporting that purged their page.

Meanwhile, the “original” Eat Bulaga hosts, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, known as TVJ, are resolute in their decision to keep the “Eat Bulaga!” title for their upcoming noontime show next month.

During the TVJ and Legit Dabarkads Media Day, Vic passionately expressed, “Kahit anong mangyari Eat Bulaga kami. After 44 years, minahal mo. Ako more than half of my life. Tapos kukunin lang ng sino-sino?” Joey added, Ako nga nakaisip nun eh. Sa kusina pa nga ni Tito Sotto.”

While the title for the new show remains undecided, TVJ emphasized the need to overcome legal hurdles in order to retain the name Eat Bulaga.

“We definitely are working on the legal side na Eat Bulaga. It might take some time but we will be able to use Eat Bulaga,” Tito said

TVJ filed a trademark registration for the title in February. In May, TVJ and some of the show hosts announced their departure from TAPE Inc., the producer of Eat Bulaga

On June 7, TVJ confirmed that TV5 will be the home of their new show, scheduled to air from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting July 1.

This has caused ABS-CBN produced noontime show It’s Showtime to be bumped off from its time slot.

ABS-CBN recently revealed that their noontime variety show It’s Showtime will no longer be aired on TV5 starting July 1. Instead, the show has found a new home on GMA’s GTV Channel.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said that tjey respectfully declined TV5’s proposal to move “It’s Showtime” to the 4:30 p.m. time slot, citing their 14-year relationship with viewers in the noontime slot.

“It’s Showtime” expresses gratitude to TV5 Chairman Manny Pangilinan for the opportunity to reach a wider audience through their content partnership.

“Unang-una, they continue to be our partners and we respect their decision. And pinakaimportante kasi is, at the end of the day, panalo ‘yung Filipino viewers, ‘di ba?” TV5 President Guido Zaballero said.

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda shrugged off the negative issues surrounding the revamp.

“Nakakabigla man ang mga nangyayari, sabi nga ng linya ko sa kanta natin, ‘Basta’t kasama Kapamilya, kahit ano pa ‘yan, kayang kaya!’ Sa dami ng pinagdaanan natin, kering keri na natin ‘to,” he said.

“Naranasan na natin ang ma-torture, mabugbog, ilibing nang buhay. Ngayon pa ba! Tapik na lang ‘to. Madami nang walang kasiguraduhan, pero sigurado akong mahal tayo ng minamahal nating Madlang People. At ang pagmamahal na ‘yun ang bumubuhay sa’tin sa bawat paghihingalong naranasan noon. Ang puso ng Madlang People ang totoong tahanan natin,” he added.

The show will soon be aired on GTV Channel from Monday to Saturday at noontime, alongside its current availability on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC platforms.