Various dance groups showcased their talents by presenting traditional dances during the Bataraza Cultural Night held on July 16 at the Bataraza Coliseum as part of the Pinya Festival 2024.

The event featured performances from the LGU Cultural Dancers, Marangas Dance Group, Bataraza National High School Dancers, MSU Kasilasa Performing Arts, PalSU Bataraza, and WPU Rio Tuba.

These groups highlighted the rich and artistic culture of Bataraza, aiming to preserve the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of every citizen.

The program’s second part entertained the audience with performances from three celebrity guests: Justine Tan (YouTube sensation), Noelle Barcena (Million Voice Divo), and Maricel Callo from Tawag ng Tanghalan.

These celebrity appearances were sponsored by MAJB Trading and MAJB-EJJ Builders in collaboration with the municipal government of Bataraza.