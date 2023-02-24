The municipality of Bataraza is showcasing the Gangub Cave in Barangay Sandoval in an effort to attract both domestic and foreign tourists to experience its unique charm, history, and contribution to a healthy environment.

The municipal government estimates that the cave, whose name is derived from the Palaw’an word gangub, was formed approximately 15 centuries ago.

The biggest cave out of nine located in the vicinity, Gangub is the most accessible and available to the public.

It is less than a 30-minute drive from the center of town and is situated on a hill. There are 121 steps leading up to the entrance of Gangub Cave.

It became a Seventh-day Adventist church in 1987 and is also known as Panuyon Cave, which is derived from the Pala’wan term panoy. The word refers to little bats.

Panuyon is home to bats, which create an abundance of guano that is used as high-value fertilizer.

According to the municipal tourism office, it may have acted as a shelter for certain locals centuries ago.

Jun Dawili, Bataraza’s tourism officer, stated that the cave is currently managed by the local administration, ensuring security against treasure hunters digging for luck inside the cave.

“Based sa ating na-gather na information ay mga 15 century, from that siguro ang mga ninuno natin from time to time ay dito na rin nag-stay. Isa ito sa pwedeng ipagmalaki ng Bataraza, sapagkat bihira. Maliban sa Quezon, dito sa bayan ay meron tayong Gangub Cave,” he said.

Tourists may coordinate with the tourism office to arrange their visit. The cave is open every week and free to the public.

