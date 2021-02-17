The municipality of Bataraza is setting aside P30 million to procure COVID-19 vaccines as it gears to finalize its inoculation plan for its residents.

Town mayor Abraham Ibba, in a statement issued on Tuesday (February 16), said that town officials are now working on the procurement process in line with the guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH).

“Naglaan tayo ng P30 million para [sa] COVID-19 vaccine para sa mga taga-Bataraza. Gusto natin mabakunahan agad ang mga kababayan natin sa lalong madaling panahon. Sa ngayon, inaasikaso na ang pag-transact ng pag-purchase, may mga kailangan lang sundin na proseso alinsunod sa guidelines ng DOH,” Ibba said in a statement.

In all 23 Palawan towns, Bataraza was the first local government unit (LGU) to draw funds for its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Town officials including Ibba, municipal health officer (MHO) Dr. Ma. Ribethea Acala, and representatives from Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) met last week, February 3, to initially discuss the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“This is in connection with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s (MGB) recent memorandum allowing mining companies to realign its 2021 Annual Social Development and Management Program (ASDMP) concurrent with national and local government’s vaccination program,” said RTNMC in an earlier statement.

Bataraza health officials have yet to disclose its COVID-19 vaccination plan as it is still “underway”.

