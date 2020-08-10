Bataraza thanks mining firms for addressing power problems

RTN resident mine manager Cynthia Rosero with community relations manager Reynaldo Dela Rosa and comrel supervisor Venice Guian received the certificate of acknowledgement from the Sanngguniang Bayan of Bataraza. || Image courtesy of RTNMC.

Vice mayor Kennedy Jaafar said the two mining firms’ donation of 17,500 liters of fuel each helped Rio Tuba when it faced the weeklong crisis that started on June 18.

The municipal government of Bataraza lauded the efforts of Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) to help Barangay Rio Tuba in June when it experienced a power crisis.

“Humingi kami ng saklolo sa CBNC at RTNMC, yong kinakailangan na diesel ng Powersource ay aming ipinaabot sa kanila. Nag-ambag sila ng sobra 30,000 liter na diesel kaya nagkailaw ang Rio Tuba,” he said.

Powersource Philippines, Inc. (PSPI) is a customized power supply solutions serving Rio Tuba. It was given by the Department of Energy (DOE) a six-month extension before the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) absorbs the electrification responsibility.

On August 5, the municipal council of Bataraza invited RTNMC and CBNC to its regular session to award certificates of appreciation to them through approved Resolution No. 059-D.

Jaafar said it is the LGU’s special way of recognizing their support in times of utmost need of the people of Rio Tuba.

Jaafar added RTNMC and CBNC have also proven they are worthy community partners because of their help during the pandemic.

“Nakaisip kami na bigyan sila ng isang parangal, hindi lang sa problema ng Rio Tuba sa kuryente. Kahit sa panahon ng pandemic ay hindi nagpabaya ang RTN at CBNC. Sumuporta sila sa pangangailangan ng constituents ng Bataraza,” he said.

“Actually, sa quarantine (facility) ay meron sila mga naiambag, mga bagay na hindi namin nakumpleto. Talagang hindi sila nagpabaya, nandiyan sila palagi,” he added.

The support provided by the two mining companies was generated from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

RTNMC resident mine manager Cynthia Rosero said they appreciate the recognition of the Sangguniang Bayan of Bataraza of their contribution.

Rosero highlighted the good relationship of the RTNMC with the LGU as they continue to give back to impact and non-impact barangays of Bataraza.

“Sa lahat ng inisyatibo ng RTN, CBNC at ng mga mamamayan ng ating bayan, naniniwala rin kami sa pakikiisa ng Local Legislative Body. Dahil sa inyong suporta, mas napagbubuti namin ang paghatid ng aming mga serbisyo at programa para sa inyo,” Rosero said.

“Sa muli, ang magandang samahan na inyong ipinagkakaloob sa RTN ay labis namin ikinagagalak liban sa pagkilala ninyo sa aming mga kontribusyon sa bayan ng Bataraza. Umasa kayo sa Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation na kami ay laging nakaagapay sa bayan ng Bataraza tungo sa sustinableng pag-unlad,” she added.

