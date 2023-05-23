More than 550 senior citizens in Bataraza have received financial assistance as part of the initiative of the Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO), as reported by the provincial government.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the distribution took place from May 2 to May 5, covering a total amount of P826,500.00 disbursed for pensions from January to June 2022.

The PIO emphasized that the program, led by Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, aims to support indigent senior citizens through the Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens.

The program aims to address the primary needs of the elderly and persons with disabilities while providing care and support from the provincial government.

