The municipality of Bataraza seeks to boost its local economy by hosting major events like the Palarong Panlalawigan in 2023.

In an interview on Thursday, Mayor Abraham Ibba said the League of Municipal Mayors agreed that Bataraza would host the provincial-wide sports event this year. However, it was foregone and rescheduled for 2023.

Ibba said it was rescheduled due to a lack of preparation due to the pandemic and to pave the way for other activities that needed to be prioritized.

“Minove muna ang Palarong Panlalawigan dahil walang preparation ang karamihan ng mga LGU pero by next year ay Bataraza pa rin ang host. Nag agree ang mga mayors sa meeting namin na Bataraza ang maghost,” Ibba said.

Ibba is confident that the sports event will help to boost its local economy and promote its products, including pineapple and local handicrafts.

“Maganda ito kasi gaganda ang local economy, kikita ang mga negosyante at makikilala ang ating bayan, marami pang iba,” Ibba added.

Ibba stated that the town of Bataraza will have more to offer in the future sports events as infrastructure development continues.

“Ready na ready tayo, nakapag host na rin tayo noong 2019 then after non ay marami tayong naidagdag na facilities kaya tingin ko naman mas lalong mapapaganda ang paghost natin dahil halos doble na ang facilities na naidagdag,” he said.

‘Yong mga open court natin dati naging covered court na, school buildings natin ay dumagdag na ginagawang billeting kasi nag focus tayo dito sa malapit,” Ibba added.

The host municipality is selected through a bidding process, he said.

“May counterpart ang LGU at may share din ang province kasi sa kanila naman talaga ito dahil palarong panlalawigan ito. Kung dati nakapag counterpart kami ng P10 million baka next hosting natin ay more than P10 million kaya makikiusap tayo na dagdagan ang kanilang counterpart,” he said.

