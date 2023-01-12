The local government of Bataraza is preparing to resume face-to-face celebrations of its 59th founding anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Mayor Abraham Ibba said that the LGU is now resuming in-person celebrations after the annual Pinya Festival last year.

“First natin na magri-resume tayo. Last na celebration natin na nakapag-celebrate tayo na medyo bongga ay nong January 2020, two years na wala tayo naging celebration kaya medyo bongga ang magiging celebration natin,” he said.

A pageant, an agri-fair trade, a sports tournament, a barangay night, and a motocross race are going to be some of the highlights of their founding anniversary on January 23.

He added that the celebration will last until January 28. Ibba said that the LGU will make the resumption of the celebration grand, but he did not mention how much budget the municipal government will be spending.

Locals can anticipate a float parade and booth exhibition of each barangay’s local products.

Ibba added that Bataraza will host the Palarong Panlalawigan this year in October.

“Tayo ang host ng Palarong Panlalawigan this coming October 2023 ay si Bataraza. Fix na yon, napag-usapan na ng mga mayor kasi mga mayor ang nagdi-decide,” he said.

About Post Author