The health office in the province has called for entries for a Jingle Dance Contest in Bataraza in observance of the World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day, observed on November 19, is a day recognized by the United Nations to prompt actions addressing the worldwide sanitation issue. This observance supports Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for everyone.

The contest is open to all residents of the municipality who are 18 years old and above. Participants are required to form groups comprising 8 to 10 members.

The theme of the event is “Ang Sanitasyon ay Iangat, para sa Kalusugan ng Lahat (Lupa, Hangin, Tubig at Tao)”.

The contest rules stipulate that the jingle should be in Tagalog, original, and not previously used in any other competition. Each entry must be between 3 and 5 minutes in length. The theme for the jingle is related to sanitation and health, in line with the World Toilet Day celebration.

Participants are allowed to use props and costumes, preferably made from recycled materials. The jingle can include dance elements and may incorporate musical instruments or melodies from existing songs.

The winning entry will be granted exclusive rights by the organizers and will be used as the official jingle for the World Toilet Day Celebration. It may also be featured in health campaigns.

Prizes for the contest include P10,000 for the winner, P7,000 for the first runner-up, P5,000 for the second runner-up, and P1,500 as a consolation prize.

Interested participants are advised to register by November 6, 2023, and can contact Midwife or RHU Staff members Liza Lichauco and Gloria Ariñez for more information.

The Jingle Dance Contest in Bataraza is part of the World Toilet Day celebration, aimed at promoting awareness about sanitation and health among the community.