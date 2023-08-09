The provincial government has once again demonstrated its commitment to bringing essential services closer to the people.

Over the course of two days, Bataraza, a municipality in Palawan, witnessed a surge in community involvement as the Provincial Legal Extension Services Program (PLESP) conducted its legal outreach initiative.

This significant move, aimed at enhancing awareness and accessibility to legal services, saw a notable attendance from 20 barangays within the municipality.

On the first day, a substantial number of 74 participants, including key municipal officials, were engrossed in a seminar that delved into several critical topics. These encompassed the intricacies of the Barangay Justice System, the defined responsibilities and ethical considerations for government employees, and the pivotal legal frameworks that address violence against women, children, and human trafficking. Of particular note was the discourse on the recently enacted law against child marriage.

On the second day, a total of 81 residents took the opportunity to avail themselves of free legal consultations. The majority of inquiries were centered on land disputes, local community grievances, small claims proceedings, and pressing matters related to violence against women and children.

This event is part of a broader vision held by PLESP. The program is on a mission – to ensure that every municipality in Palawan has direct access to essential legal services. Bataraza stands as the fifth municipality to reap the benefits of such a dedicated initiative, with prior events making their mark in San Vicente, Roxas, Quezon, and Taytay.

The success in Bataraza underscores PLESP’s undeterred commitment to bridging the legal information gap, ensuring that citizens, regardless of their location, have the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of the legal realm.

