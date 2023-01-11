Bataraza town suffered P1.5 million in coastal damage as a result of heavy rains in December last year and the first week of January this year that affected some towns in Southern Palawan, according to the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO).

Damages were recorded in seaweed, fish corrals, motorized boats, nets, and fish dryers from December 25 to 26, according to municipal agriculturist Virginia Genilan, and additional damages were recorded from January 4 to 5.

During the last week of December, flooding from continuous rains affected southern towns such as Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Quezon, and Sofronio Española.

The damage report will be submitted to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to account for the number of affected fishermen and potential intervention.

“Mostly ang mga nasira ay along coastal, mga bangka ng fisherfolk— Siguro hindi nila nabantayan kasi gabi dito sa amin nag-high tide, bigla na lang. Tapos sabay ng ulan, baha at high tide,” she said.

According to the MAO breakdown, 14 seaweed-dependent fishermen lost 4.1 metric tons worth P120,500. The damaged 46 units of fish corrals cost P234,000, which affected 46 fishermen. A total of 135 motorized boats worth P695,380 were also damaged, as were nine nets worth P27,500 and a fish dryer worth P2,000.

The MPA guard house was damaged to the tune of P500,000.

She also stated that soil erosion in a pineapple plantation caused P20,000 in damage to only one farmer.

“Di ba nag-overflow sa aplaya? Yong mga bangka nandoon sa mga niyugan. Mga nasiksik na sa bakawan— karamihan sa Rio Tuba, seaweed, baklad at isang marine protected area guard house, nabiyak ang kalahati ng bahay,” fisheries technician Felicita Cabatac said.

