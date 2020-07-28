Bataraza quarantine facilities get portable hand washing stations from CBNC

The units feature receptacles for 1,000 liters water storage which will be stationed in three quarantine facilities in this municipality which, at one time, accommodate more than a hundred individual returnees.

BATARAZA, Palawan — Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) has turned over six portable outdoor handwashing units with faucet system to Bataraza town’s quarantine facilities to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The units feature receptacles for 1,000 liters water storage which will be stationed in three quarantine facilities in this municipality which, at one time, accommodate more than a hundred individual returnees.

In June, Bataraza recorded eight active COVID-19 cases, who have all fully recovered after their treatment in isolation. To date, it has gone back to zero COVID-19 cases.

“At present, Bataraza has three quarantine facilities. Converting these structures into comfortable, health-promotive temporary homes to returning stranded individuals with continuous safe water supply, with beds and beddings and other necessities, is quite challenging,” said municipal health chief Rebethea Acala.

CBNC responded to this challenge and provided mattresses, beddings, pillows along with portable six handwashing stations. The company also provided one unit laptop and printer to the office of MHO to help in the contract tracing and aid in the speedy processing of important documents of the MHO.

“Our frontliners are every day facing this battle to fight COVID. By providing some of their needs and equipping our quarantine facilities is one way that the Company can help in lightening their jobs and preventing this disease from spreading in Bataraza,” said Ernesto Llacuna, CBNC community relations manager.

CBNC has been providing relief efforts to ease the effect of the pandemic on residents and frontliners. To date, CBNC has spent P38 million, the majority of those were spent on purchasing rice and other food items and benefited more than 80,000 families.

About the Author FAYE PERALTA