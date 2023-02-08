Bataraza’s municipal government is preparing to offer visitors a more authentic and sustainable experience by delegating the management of its tour sites to communities in order to promote local livelihoods and employment.

Jun Dawili, the town’s tourism officer, stated that a Forest Landuse Agreement for Tourism (FLAGT) Purposes application is currently being processed for kapangyan Falls, while facilities for White Sand Beach and Tagbila Sand Bar will be developed.

The local government’s objectives include the construction of additional cottages, restrooms, and potable water supplies.

“Dini-develop natin yan na maging tourist spot, well, in fact, meron na tayong dalawang cottages doon na floating. Gagawin namin na CBST, nag-usap na kami ng provincial tourism na magki-create kami ng CBST dyan–gusto natin na all races na will come to Bataraza,” he said.

He added that the local tourism industry is resuming plans shelved during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Dawili said giving the management of their tour destination to communities would also benefit the economy of Bataraza as it will provide employment to locals involved in the operation of the sites.

“Kaya tayo nagdi-develop para magkaroon tayo ng maraming empleyado kaya CBST para run by community. Ang ating mga empleyado ay diyan na rin kukuha, yong maging guide ay diyan na. Yong bahay ng isa sa mga staff natin ay don mismo sa daan, wala silang ligtas kailangan mag-log out at log in,” he said.

