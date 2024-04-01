Two individuals were arrested during a police raid on an illegal gambling activity in Barangay Tarusan, Bataraza, on Saturday.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office said authorities are searching for another suspect who remains at-large.

According to a police report, personnel from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station apprehended the alias “Nixon”, 41, and alias “Alberto”, 40, for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling activity, specifically the card game ‘tong-its’. A certain alias “Norino” managed to evade arrest during the operation conducted on Saturday, March 30.

Authorities seized one set of playing cards, along with bet money totaling P300, and other paraphernalia from the possession of the suspects.