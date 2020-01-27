Bataraza offers to host Miss Earth International 2020’s Swimsuit, Long Gown competitions

Bataraza mayor Abraham Ibba addresses the crowd during the official opening of the town's 56th Foundation Day on January 27, 2020, at the Bataraza Coliseum. (Photo courtesy of Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation)

BATARAZA, Palawan – Bataraza, the province’s “Pineapple Capital”, is offering to host the swimsuit and long gown competitions of the 20th Edition of the Miss Earth International.

Bataraza mayor Abraham Ibba said here Monday during the official opening of their 56th Founding Anniversary in the newly-opened coliseum that they are bidding to host the two competitions of the annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant slated in October.

He said they are proposing for the beauty pageant to be held in Bataraza for three nights and four days.

“Under negotiation natin na dito gaganapin ang swimsuit competition, [long] gown competition ng Miss Earth International. Dito sa Bataraza, apat na araw, tatlong gabi,” Ibba said.

The Miss Earth was established as a pageant that promotes environmental awareness, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It is said to be among the most important beauty pageants in the world.

The winning candidate of the pageant has to dedicate a full year to promote specific environmental projects concerning global challenges in the environment.

The Miss Earth International 2019 crown was won by Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico.

Ibba also said that Bataraza’s pineapple festival will be held in July this year.

The foundation day of Bataraza opened on January 27 with a parade around town, from the municipal hall building to the Bataraza Coliseum. It was led by vice mayor Kennedy Jaafar, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, and other stakeholders of the town.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.