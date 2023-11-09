The junior high school students from Bataraza National High School triumphed in the Palawan Geographic Society’s “28th Geobee: Subaraw Edition,” which took place on November 8 at the City Coliseum, an event that was part of the city’s Subaraw festivities.

The event was organized by the Palawan Geographic Society (PGS) in collaboration with the city government, specifically through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO). Recently, it has expanded to include a larger portion of Palawan in the celebration of the Subaraw festival.

The students from the Bataraza National High School (BNHS) emerged victorious among 39 schools from Palawan and Puerto Princesa that participated.

Jaya Shanelle Cadaguit, the president of PGS, noted that while the current Geobee had fewer participants than those before the pandemic, BNHS’s victory could signal the beginning of increased participation and competition from schools across the province.

“Last year 2022 nagkaroon ng Geobee Subaraw edition sa Sabanag, [ang] mga participants ay from northwest cluster ng schools sa Puerto Princesa. After last year, nagustuhan [ng city government] na isama na rin siya sa Subaraw activity. Kaya kung mapapansin mo, ang Subaraw ay three years pa lang pero kami 28 years na,” Cadaguit said.

Cadaguit stated that the Geobee opened for province-wide participation from schools 13 years ago. However, it was suspended for two years during the pandemic and resumed last year with limited participation.

After the city government formally included the Geobee in the Subaraw festivities, the PGS waived the registration fee for the competition, thereby enabling more schools to participate.

Cadaguit added that the Geobee started in 1994 with 15 participants, a year after the PGS was established. The Geobee aims to promote local studies and spread awareness of Palawan’s geography, topography, flora, fauna, and recent events related to local environmental concerns.

This year, the members of PGS and the City ENRO wore shirts featuring this year’s theme, WASUP, an acronym for “We’re Against Single Use Plastic.”

“Every year may iba-iba kaming pinopromote. Hindi naman ito pangmalakasan, kahit na mayroong little way na maitanim lang sa isip nila kahit papaano, kasi gumagamit pa rin tayo ng single-use plastic ngayonpara makatulong,” Cadaguit said.

The emphasis was placed on environmental issues, as evidenced by the first question in the elimination round, which was a trivia question about microplastics. These small plastic fragments have significant toxicological impacts on humans and biosphere reserves.

She said this topic, particularly its effects on the seas of Palawan and Oriental Mindoro, was recently discussed at the International Conference on Biosphere and Sustainability in the province earlier this month.

Additionally, other general environmental trivia games about Palawan were held for the audience. Questions included the names of bays in Puerto Princesa, the southernmost land in Palawan (which is Mangsee Island, not Balabac), and various flora and fauna found in Palawan.

The 28th Geobee received sponsorship from Tamor’s Place, William Tan Enterprises Inc., A-26 Trading, Midtown Sales, Marianne Hotel, and Chinatown Center.