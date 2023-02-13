The local government of Bataraza is preparing to host two major events this year—the Provincial Meet and Pineapple Festival.

Bataraza municipal councilor and chair of the tourism committee Laurence Amores said that Bataraza would host the Provincial Meet, which is provisionally set for the final week of April or the first week of May. He noted that the town also hosted the event in 2019 and is presently awaiting the timetable to finalize it.

Also anticipated in July is the annual pineapple festival, which celebrates the abundance of pineapples in the area.

“Especially for small scale na negosyante natin, malaking [impact], may influx ng turista and even the small farmers kasi they have to supply everything sa pagkain, pati yong mga nasa accommodation natin and services. Ito yong mga multiplier effect ng pagbukas ng ganitong events, sports and tourism na initiatives,” he said.

Tourism officer Jun Dawili said that the town is also working to improve the shortcomings of the 2019 hosting of the sports event, such as food supply and transportation.

The local government is also still in the process of developing the pineapple plantation for agri-tourism purposes, such as including different activities for guests.

“When it comes to agri-tourism, tingin ko naman, no doubt na magiging pasado ang Bulalacao. Unang-una ay may activities silang ginagawa, when it comes sa loob ay may decoration. Nag-ikot kami don, isa sa nakikita namin ay pick and eat, kung ano gusto mo ay ituturo mo,” he said.

