Bataraza signs data-sharing agreement to fight poverty

The Bataraza municipal government has engaged in a Listahanan data-sharing agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) MIMAROPA to gain access to the poverty list.

Mayor Abraham Ibba is authorized under Municipal Resolution 02, Series of 2023, to enter into the abovementioned agreement with Listahanan, the government’s system for identifying who and where the poor are.

“As part of our commitment to provide social protection programs and services to our constituents, Listahanan is a perfect venue to target families in need of an immediate response,” says Bataraza Mayor Abraham Ibba.

Bataraza is the first municipal government in MIMAROPA to comply with all data sharing requirements in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Listahanan is very precise in providing a database of poor households. It is a perfect reference in crafting and formulating new projects responsive to their needs, according to Ibba.

According to Listahanan 3 data, 39% or 7,531 households are identified as poor in town.

This is equivalent to over 41,000 poor individuals.

On the other hand, barangays Rio Tuba, Tarusan, and Marangas recorded the highest number of poor.

Listahanan data sharing will bring us closer to the families who are really in need of further attention. Thus it is deemed appropriate for us to know the real condition of our constituents, said Ibba.

The complete Listahanan 3 statistical MIMAROPA Regional Profile of the Poor can be accessed on the DSWD Regional website.

This can be used for local planning, the basis for crafting policy, and for academic research purposes.

“This data sharing will lessen our difficulties and ease challenging factors in addressing different social issues affecting the people of Bataraza,” Ibba said.

