The Bataraza municipal administration, in collaboration with various government entities, is joining forces to enhance efforts against illicit recruitment and trafficking in-person in the southern part of Palawan.

Under the leadership of Bataraza Mayor Abraham ‘Abe’ Ibba, the town recently hosted an Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Human Trafficking (AIRTHT) campaign and signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The information office of Bataraza said the partnership aims to amplify the call against illegal recruitment and human trafficking through sustained local action.

Among those discussed during the campaign event were Illegitimate Recruitment, the Methods Used by Illegal Recruiters, Human Trafficking Laws, Labor Management, and Migrant Worker Services.