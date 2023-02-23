Bataraza is more than just pineapples. Its turquoise waters around Capayas Island beckon us to travel to Barangay Tabud.

According to the Tabud barangay captain Junkipli Samod, its name is derived from the Pala’wan word for papaya, “Capaya,” which is plentiful on the island.

The island is approximately three hectares in size, and its surrounding seas are rich in fish and seaweed.

Day passes to the island can be purchased for P100, allowing visitors to explore the area at their leisure. Travel time by land from Bataraza main to Barangay Tabud is over three hours; the subsequent boat ride takes between 10 and 15 minutes.

“Kasi ito ay puno ng papaya dati pa, kaya tinawag nilang Capayas. Kasi yong mga taga-tabi, kapag wala silang ulam ay dito sila kumukuha ng papaya,” he said.

It was opened to the public some five years ago. Guests can rent cottages or bring their own tents to spend the night there.

It attracts not only locals but also guests from the city and nearby towns. Its peaceful mood is good for getaways and overnight stays.

