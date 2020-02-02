Bataraza inaugurates Buliluyan Tourism Office

The Bataraza municipal government on Thursday inaugurated a new two-storey tourism office at Buliluyan Port in Barangay Buliluyan, marking its third “big” infrastructure project in just three months.

Town mayor Abraham Ibba told Palawan News in an earlier interview that he has a “myriad of big projects” envisioned for the development of the town as it makes its bid for cityhood.

The Bataraza Tourism Office is one of the infrastructure projects of the municipal government, including a P64-million Bataraza Sports Complex and a 39-bed capacity Bataraza District Hospital, which was unveiled in November 2019.

Maribel C. Buñi, Palawan Provincial Tourism and Development Officer (PPTDO), in her opening message on Thursday, said that they are aiming for Bataraza town to be a “gateway” in southern Palawan to its neighboring countries including Brunei, Indonesia at Malaysia.

“Hindi natin maikakaila, ‘tourism space’ na ang Buliluyan from the road at mga katabing atraksyon nito. Nakakatuwa na ngayon ay tapos na siya (tourism building) at magsisimula na ang partnership natin to maintain the tourism information center,” Buñi said.

The tourism office will cater to local and foreign tourists and will serve as a hub for those who wanted to “experience” up-and-coming tourism spots in southern Palawan.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by mayor Abraham M. Ibba; vice mayor Kennedy A. Jaafar; Sanggunian Board Members Laurence P. Amores, Mcdonald R. Saiyo, Arman T. Gamo, Gomer Miano, Eddie N. Sagun, Yusa I. Musa, and Artolin C. Edlap; and representatives from Department of the Interiors and Local Governor (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Marine Battalion Landing Team 4 (MBLT4).

