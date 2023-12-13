In a step towards empowering community leaders and stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence, the Orientation on Women Protection Laws: RA 11862 and RA 9262 was conducted in Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza on December 11.

The event, part of the broader 18-Day Campaign on Violence Against Women, was spearheaded by the Provincial Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children and Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (PIACAT-VAWC-OSAEC-CSAEM).

Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said Governor Dennis Socrates, as the chairman of the council, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing these critical issues.

“The concerted efforts of government agencies, legal experts, and community leaders play a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and children,” said Governor Socrates.

“Through these orientations and the dissemination of information, we are not only educating our community but also building a stronger, more vigilant society,” he added.

The orientation was attended by key officials, including PSWD Officer Abigail D. Ablaña, Assistant Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara, Atty. Christine N. Aribon, and Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel C. Buñi.

Representatives from various agencies, who are members of the council, were also present, demonstrating a united front against gender-based violence and human trafficking.

A highlight of the event was the installation of Anti-Trafficking in Persons IEC signages and other materials. This aims to spread awareness and equip the community with essential knowledge to combat human trafficking more effectively.

The orientation covered various aspects of the laws protecting women and children, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary to identify, prevent, and combat violence and exploitation.