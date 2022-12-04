Bataraza Mayor Abraham Ibba sees the designation of Kapangyan Falls as an eco-tourism destination will help draw tourists to the municipality, thereby boosting its tourism sector.

He also believes it will benefit the tourism industry in southern Palawan, which is rich in potential tourist destinations.

“Happy kami dahil we’re hoping na makapagdala din ng turista dito sa Bataraza, dito sa southern Palawan. Kung ma-approve na talaga sa tulong ni Sen. Imee [Marcos,] ay makapag promote na kami para magkaroon din ng maraming tourists pa na pupunta,” Ibba told Palawan News in a call on Saturday.

“Marami din kasi ditong potential maging tourism destinations, kulang pa lang sa exploration. Itong Kapangyan Falls… kumbaga may enchanting beauty at pinagmamalaki namin dito,” he added.

Senator Imee Marcos (middle, in white t-shirt with Kabataang Barangay logo) with Bataraza Mayor Abraham Ibba (2nd from left), Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates (standing behind, 3rd from left), and other municipal officials during her visit to the town on December 3 to distribute financial assistance under AICS and to present proposed Senate Bill 2256 to declare Kapangyan Falls as eco-tourism site. | Photo from Sen. Imee Marco’s FB fan page

Sen. Marcos presented proposed Senate Bill 2256 to declare Kapangyan Falls as an eco-tourism site to the residents of the municipality during her visit on December 3. It is currently pending in the tourism, environment, and finance committees of the Senate.

The senator described the falls in the bill’s information sheet as “exquisitely designed by nature that one could not find adequate words to express its enchanting beauty.” It is located in Barangay Malihud, a 2-hour trek from the national highway, and welcomes visitors with an “enticing pool at the base.”

The main waterfall is around 20 to 25 meters in height with a moderate flow of cold water and two to four meters deep clear pool for those who love to swim.

The falls had been named after Pangyan, the daughter of an indigenous peoples’ ruler called a panglima, who visited the area to bathe in its crystal clear waters, accompanied by an entourage of maidens-in-waiting.

After her passing, the location received the name Kapangyan in her honor, and to this day, people continue to refer to it as a magical place and call it by that name.

Sen. Marcos explained in the bill that the rainfall that occurs in the area around the waterfalls causes the ground to become wet and mushy, which makes it dangerous to walk in.

“Hence, there is really a need to develop the area,” she said, stating further that programs and projects of the Department of Tourism (DOT) should cover the falls in order for it to become an income source for area residents.

