Bataraza’s pineapples may soon be exported to Sabah, Malaysia, and even China.

Bataraza Mayor Abraham Ibba made this announcement during the opening ceremony of the town’s 6th Pinya Festival yesterday.

Ibba revealed that discussions with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Malaysian counterparts have paved the way for exporting surplus pineapples to Sabah, with plans to eventually reach the Chinese market.

“So plano nila, pinag-agreehan natin yong mga sobra nating pinya na hindi na maubos dito, dadalhin ng Sabah, Malaysia, iko-connect nila from Kota Kinabalu, direct to China,” he stated.

He also revealed plans to establish a pineapple processing plant in Bataraza, aiming to further boost local agriculture. He stressed that this initiative is expected to create jobs and add value to the pineapples, making them more competitive in international markets.

Ibba also urged the other barangay captains to prioritize pineapple farming as an alternative livelihood for residents, including indigenous communities.

“Hindi ito biro mga kasama, ang nagpipinya sa atin dati-dati ‘yong mga kapatid lang natin na [katutubong] Palaw’an—ngayon marami na. Lahat na. So, dagdagan pa natin mga kapitan, hindi lang ‘yong Barangay Bulalakaw at Tarusan. I-expand natin dito sa Bono-Bono hanggang Inogbong para sa mga kababayan nating katutubo—kahit papaano aangat ang kabuhayan nila, suportahan natin,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of the pineapple industry to Bataraza, comparing it to other towns in Palawan with their respective agricultural products.

“Kung ang Brooke’s Point mayroong niyogan, ang Narra mayroong palay, tayo may pinya,” he noted.

Ibba expressed gratitude for the community’s unity and support, emphasizing that such cooperation has elevated Bataraza’s economic status.

“Ang lahat po ng ito dahil sa pagkakaisa natin,” Ibba remarked, noting that Bataraza is now ranked 18th among the wealthiest municipalities in the Philippines.