The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) recently recognized the town of Bataraza, under the leadership of Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba, as the Most Outstanding Local Government Unit (LGU) during the Regional Cooperative Month Celebration held in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, in the Mimaropa region.

Lorna Palasigue, the municipal cooperative officer of Bataraza, said even their Municipal Cooperative and Development Office (MCDO) was also acknowledged as the Most Outstanding LGU Development Office in the entire Mimaropa due to their excellence in implementing relevant programs for cooperatives.

She emphasized that Bataraza not only made a name within the CDA but also stood out among LGUs and development offices across the region.