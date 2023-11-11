The local government of Bataraza conducted a public hearing held at the municipal coliseum on Wednesday, November 8, regarding the proposed ordinance adopting the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO) Alma V. Villador, along with other local government officials, discussed the land use plan.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, LGUs are required to prepare a Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) that shall serve as the primary basis and framework for future land resource use in the locality.

The plan enables the local government unit to inform various sectors of the community about its plans for the entire territory, including municipal land areas and waters.

The event garnered support from various department heads, including Engr. Julio D. Lichauco from the Engineering Department, Gracela A. Corpuz from the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO), Vicenta P. Rabanal from the Municipal Assessor’s Office, and Junaide S. Dawili from the Municipal Tourism Office.