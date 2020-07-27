Bataraza corn production project receives fertilizer boost

The cooperative has been established in 2015 due to coffee production and later shifted to corn production.

Some 52 sacks of fertilizers and a trailer have been turned over to Ocayan Farmers Producers Cooperative (OFAPCO) in barangay Ocayan, Bataraza as continuous assistance of Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to its corn production project.

Community development coordinator Jenny dela Vega said that the assistance is part of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) under Livelihood and Enterprise Development.

“Nabuo ‘yan noong 2015 dahil sa coffee plantation, later on, naubos na ‘yong pondo ng coffee. Ngayon, ang kino-concentrate nila ay ang corn production,” she said.

About 30 beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the project with the budget allocation of P100,000.

“Iyang sa corn production ay share lang ni RTN at ibibenta nila ‘yan sa Narra, yong pakain sa mga manok, mga malalaking butil. Doon kami nagko-concentrate,” she said.

“Nag-start sila ng corn na ‘yan noong March pa siguro, hindi tayo makakilos nong time na ‘yon dahil may COVID. Hindi tayo nakakapunta ng barangay, hindi tayo pwede magpa-meeting. Nakakuha sila ng pantanim ng corn mismo galing sa Bataraza, yong fertilizer na lang sa atin,” she said.

She said that the company will assist the association of corn farmers from planting to production to ensure the sustainability of the project that will benefit the entire community.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.