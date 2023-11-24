The municipal government of Bataraza rolled out an Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) caravan on November 21 to 22 in line with the National Children’s Month celebration.

Various activities were spearheaded by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO). This includes fun and games and storytelling sessions for the children

Municipal Dentist Dr. Sharon del Rosario also conducted a session on oral health and hygiene.

Sessions on Basic Life Support and First Aid by the Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and Basic Nutrition from the Municipal Nutrition Action Office were also held.

The local government of Bataraza highlighted their support to initiatives that aims to ensure holistic development of the town’s child population that will be the future movers of development in the municipality.