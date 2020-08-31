Aug 31, 2020

Bataraza community receives farm inputs from RTNMC

Aug 31, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Community organizer Adz Adjimin said the farm inputs included calamansi seedlings, spray can and fertilizers were given to the community on August 4.

Image from RTNMC Facebook page.

 

Farm inputs costing over a hundred thousand pesos were turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to Barangay Taratak, Bataraza to help the community establish a vegetable production area.

“Ang pinaka-goal talaga ay pag-establish ng farm tourism pero gulayan muna siya, nilagay muna namin na vegetable production,” he said.

Adjimin said that the budget allocation also includes the compensation for the labor cost of the community in establishing the vegetable production.

“Kasama na dyan yong farm inputs pati na rin ang labor for two months, June to July at meron pa na calamansi, abuno, spray cans,” he said.

The turn over was part of the Livelihood and Enterprise Development of the mining company to the community.

About the Author

Rachel Ganancial

handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.

