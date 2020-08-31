Bataraza community receives farm inputs from RTNMC

Community organizer Adz Adjimin said the farm inputs included calamansi seedlings, spray can and fertilizers were given to the community on August 4.

Farm inputs costing over a hundred thousand pesos were turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to Barangay Taratak, Bataraza to help the community establish a vegetable production area.

“Ang pinaka-goal talaga ay pag-establish ng farm tourism pero gulayan muna siya, nilagay muna namin na vegetable production,” he said.

Adjimin said that the budget allocation also includes the compensation for the labor cost of the community in establishing the vegetable production.

“Kasama na dyan yong farm inputs pati na rin ang labor for two months, June to July at meron pa na calamansi, abuno, spray cans,” he said.

The turn over was part of the Livelihood and Enterprise Development of the mining company to the community.

