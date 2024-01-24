The municipality of Bataraza kicked off the celebration of its 60th founding anniversary with a series of events starting on January 22.

Themed “60th Beyond: Bataraza’s Journey to a Promising Future,” the opening program was attended by municipal government officials, representatives from 22 barangays, national government agencies, banking and lending institutions, academe, people’s organizations, business organizations, and the private sector.

In his address, town mayor Abraham Ibba emphasized Bataraza’s development through the unity of its officials.

“Kung sa tao pag 60 na mahina na pero sa atin mas lalong lalakas ang Bataraza, mas lalong aangat salamat sa pagkakaisa ng ating mga opisyales at mga mamamayan ng Bataraza maraming salamat sa inyo,” he said.

The local government also partnered with various organizations to offer essential services during the celebration, including the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP), enabling residents to register and receive free PSA copies of their birth certificates.

Residents also had access to services such as NBI Clearance, Landbank of the Philippines Services, PhilSys for National ID applications, PhilHealth, SSS, and DENR, ensuring easy access to vital services for every citizen.

Additionally, the town hosted entertainment events, including a Barangay Night featuring Mitoy and The Draybers at the Bataraza Mini Coliseum.”