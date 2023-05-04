Some 250 children from the towns of Bataraza and Rizal on Tuesday received vaccines for measles, rubella and polio during the launch of the Supplemental Immunization Activity by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) MIMAROPA.

The SIA is being held nationwide for.the whole month of May under the Chikiting Ligtas campaign of the DOH, which aims to boost the immunity of children aged 0-59 months old against measles, rubella and polio.

The launching in Bataraza was led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Labrador together with Board Mamber Marivic H. Roxas, Dr. Criatu Andaya of the DOH-CHD MIMAROPA Infectious Disease Cluster, and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Ma. Rebethia Acala.

In Rizal town, present during the launch were Dr. Romulo Robles, Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) Team Leader Dr. Peter Hew Curameng, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Kathreen Stephanie Luz Micu, and other local government officials.

Meyric Garces of PHO had earlier said that targets to immunize around 200,000 kids in the province during the month-long campaign.

Meanwhile, aside from the SIA, the PHO also conducted health services caravan in Rizal.town where medical officers gave free health care services like dental, TB screening and treatment, family planning services, HIV screening, malaria blood smear, leprosy screening, kutis kilatis, and distribution of mosquito nets as well as nutririon services and Vitamin A for kids who received routine immunization.

