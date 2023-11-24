Governor Hermilando Ingco Mandanas of Batangas reaffirmed the partnership between their provincial government and the Palawan administration during his courtesy visit to the Capitol on Thursday, November 23.

Mandanas explained that this collaboration aims to implement various programs and activities focused on enhancing socio-economic growth and sustaining development.

“Nandito tayo bilang tunay na kaisa sa hangarin na tulungan na mapaunlad ang ating mga kababayan… Tunay na napakalaki nang pagbabago sa Palawan pagdating sa progreso at malaki pa ang ikauunlad nito,” he said.

He also shared insights into the implementation of the Mandanas ruling, which has notably increased the transfer share of the national government tax revenue to local governments.

Palawan Vice Governor Leoncio Ola extended a warm welcome to Mandanas.